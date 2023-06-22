yoga

Where you can find free yoga classes in Connecticut this summer

By Katie Langley

nbc ct

In partnership with Connecticare, Yoga in Our City, a Connecticut-based nonprofit, is offering more than 700 free yoga classes through October 9 in parks throughout the state.

The organization announced classes in Bridgeport, Hartford, New Haven, Waterbury, Willimantic and New London parks.

Here's where you can get zen this summer:

Bridgeport:

  • Beardsley Park
  • Seaside Park
  • Ellsworth Park

Hartford:

  • Bushnell Park
  • Elizabeth Park
  • Keney Park
  • Pope Park
  • Colt Park

New Haven:

  • Scabtlebury Park
  • Edgewood Park
  • East Rock Park

Waterbury:

  • Hamilton Park
  • Fulton Park
  • Buck's Hill Park
  • Library Park
  • Chase Park
  • Martin Luther King Jr. Park

Willimantic:

  • Lauter Park
  • Jillson Square

New London:

  • Ocean Beach Park
  • Green Harbor Park
  • Williams Park

The classes are open to all ages and skill levels with no registration required. There will also be four bilingual classes taught by Spanish-speaking instructors every week in Hartford, Waterbury and Willimantic.

"Yoga is a lifestyle of health and wellness that can begin in grade school and maintained throughout one’s life. Our teachers provide a welcoming space for everyone to practice yoga at their own pace," Thomas Clynch, founder of Yoga in Our City, said.

Those interested in free yoga classes can view the schedule below or visit yogainourcity.com for more information.

