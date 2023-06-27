hot air balloons

Where you can see free hot air balloon shows this July

By Katie Langley

Hot air balloons will take flight over Lyman Orchards in Middlefield in four shows July 7-9.

The orchard will host two evening shows on July 7 and 8, featuring live music, magician performances and face painting. There will also be two early-morning shows on July 8 and 9, where visitors can enjoy breakfast and coffee from the Lyman Orchards Bakery.

Here's when you can see the balloons take off:

July 7

Hot Air Balloon Glow, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. (Ballons set off at 8:45 p.m.)

July 8

Hot Air Balloon Flight, 4:45 a.m. to 6 a.m. (Balloons set off at 5:30 a.m.)

Hot Air Balloon Flight, 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. (Balloons set off at 5:30 p.m.)

July 9

Hot Air Balloon Flight, 4:45 a.m. to 6 a.m. (Balloons set off at 5:30 a.m.)

Admission to Hot Air Balloon Flight on the Farm is free. Bring your own chairs and blankets to watch the show. For more information on entertainment, arrival times and more, visit LymanOrchards.com.

