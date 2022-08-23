Which CT Cities and Towns Have Approved Recreational Cannabis Establishments

Recreational cannabis for adults was legalized in Connecticut over a year ago and the state is getting closer to allowing retail locations to open.

The Marijuana Policy Project estimates that cannabis will generate $1.1 billion in state and local tax revenue in the first seven years of legalization. Starting in 2026, they expect we'll see $125 million per year in cannabis tax revenue.

Each city and town was given the opportunity to decide whether to approve or prohibit establishments from opening in their community.

The state has released details on which communities will allow recreational marijuana and which will not. See the full list below.

Some other communities have put a moratorium on the decision and will wait to see how it goes before they make their decision.

Which Connecticut Cities & Towns Will Allow Recreational Cannabis?

Which Connecticut Cities & Towns Will Not Allow Recreational Cannabis?

