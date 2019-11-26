Whiting, CVH Still Come Up Short on Patient Care Reforms

A report by a state non-profit said a number of unresolved issues remain at two state run psychiatric hospitals, one which has been the focus of a series of reports by NBC Connecticut Investigates.

Disability Rights Connecticut said improvements have been made at both Whiting Forensic Hospital and Connecticut Valley Hospital in the wake of high profile abuse cases.

However, an everyday, pervasive culture which the report said led to abuses is still in place at both hospitals.

Among its recommendations, the report suggested Whiting and CVH reduce their use of restraints, have independent investigations of patient abuse, and have teams that include front line staff reviewing patient treatment plans.

The state Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services released the following statement in response to the report.

"The Department has received and is reviewing the investigative report released by Disability Rights Connecticut (DRCT). As a system of care, we continually strive to evolve and identify ways in which we can improve our services. The role of independent agencies, such as DRCT, is an important one as they provide an external review of government, industry and organizations in the public realm. We are eager to work with DRCT on ways in which we can continue to improve the quality care and services we provide to the over 100,000 individuals we serve every year."

You can read the report by Disability Rights CT here.