Windsor Locks Man Accused of Stabbing, Killing His Mom at Their Home

Police have arrested a man who is accused of stabbing and killing his mom at their home in Windsor Locks on Monday afternoon.

Officers said they received a 911 call from a man, later identified as 29-year-old Kevin Thomas Landry, reporting that he had just killed his mother at their home on John Street around 1 p.m.

Police rushed to the scene and confronted Kevin Landry. They said he was secured without incident.

When police entered the home, they said they found 60-year-old Barbara M. Landry unresponsive. Investigators said she appeared to be suffering from fatal knife wounds and she was later pronounced dead. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

Connecticut State Police Major Crime Squad was called to process the scene while detectives continued investigating. Kevin Landry was later arrested and charged with murder, authorities said.

He was held on a $1.5 million bond and was arraigned on Tuesday.

According to police, this is an isolated incident with no danger to the general public.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Lampson at (860) 627-1461.

