Wolcott Police Search For Armed Convenience Store Robbery Suspect

Police are looking for a man who held up a convenience store in Wolcott Sunday evening.
The armed robbery happened at the Express Mart at 1585 Meriden Road around 6 p.m, according to police.
The man pointed a handgun at the store clerk and demanded the cash from the register before making the clerk lie down on the floor.
The suspect covered his face with a hooded sweatshirt and a standard surgical mask, police said. He took off with an undisclosed amount of money.
Local
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Wolcott police at 203-879-1414 or 203-879-8120. You can also leave a message on their TIPS Line at 203-879-7626.