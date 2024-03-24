Woman accused of stabbing multiple bouncers during fight at Southington bar

A woman is accused of stabbing multiple bouncers during a fight at a bar in Southington over the weekend and two others were also arrested in connection to the incident.

Officers from Southington, Plainville and Cheshire responded to 75 Center, a bar and restaurant, for a fight and stabbing around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Before calling the police, employees of the bar reportedly attempted to intervene in an argument involving 28-year-old Adrian Montes, 32-year-old Stuart Chase, and an unknown man.

As the argument escalated, bouncers escorted Adrian Montes and Chase to the front door. Police said both men were argumentative and Stuart punched a bouncer in the face, causing a fight.

During the incident, investigators said Adrian Montes' sister, later identified as 24-year-old Heidi Montes, showed pepper spray and a wand shank that were connected to her keychain and verbally threatened to stab the bouncers.

According to police, Heidi Montes then pepper sprayed a bouncer before stabbing him in the face. She allegedly continued and stabbed a second bouncer multiple times in the neck and head. Authorities determined Heidi Montes injured three bouncers total before she was taken into custody.

Two of the bouncers were transported to the hospital for medical treatment. Investigators said both are reportedly in good condition and narrowly escaped potentially life-threatening injuries.

Adrian Montes and Chase were also taken into custody. All three were charged in connection to the incident.

Heidi Montes, of Wallingford, is facing charges including assault, interference/resisting arrest and breach of peace. Her bond is $250,000.

Adrian Montes, of Springfield, Mass., and Chase, of Leeds, Mass., are both being charged with interfering/resisting arrest and breach of peace. Their bonds are each set at $25,000.

At this time, Heidi Montes and Chase remain in custody. Both are expected to appear in court on Monday. Adrian Montes was released on a promise to appear.

There is video surveillance of the incident and there were also several eyewitness accounts. Police are continuing to gather evidence. The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone who saw the incident is asked to contact Detective Apicella at (860) 378-1647.