Granddaughter of Enfield Double Homicide Victim Arrested

The granddaughter of a woman who was killed in a double homicide in Enfield over the weekend has been arrested in connection to the incident.

Officers were called to Alden Avenue on Sunday around 6:30 p.m. for a well-being check after concerned neighbors heard a disturbance and called police.

A woman has been arrested in connection to a double homicide in Enfield over the weekend.

Police responded to the scene within four minutes and said they saw someone in distress.

Officers forced entry into the second floor apartment and found a man and a woman with significant injuries, investigators said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Two people are dead after concerned neighbors heard a disturbance and called police in Enfield, according to police.

Authorities said the man was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman was transported to Baystate Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

The man has been identified as 63-year-old James Samuel Bell and the woman has been identified as 72-year-old Maryrose Riach, according to police. Bell and Riach were in a dating relationship, they added.

When police entered the apartment, they said they found a woman, later identified as 22-year-old Harlee Swols, of Enfield, inside. According to police, Swols is the granddaughter of Riach.

Authorities said Swols was the subject of a prior incident that led to a full protective order. In July, Swols was arrested and charged with assault on an elderly victim or other victim and breach of peace, according to Enfield Police.

Swols is facing charges including violation of a protective order in connection to Sunday's incident.

Police are continuing to investigate the deaths of a man and a woman in Enfield on Monday.

The judge set her bond at $1 million and ordered Swols be put on a mental health watch for her own safety.

There is no ongoing threat to the public at this time, according to police.

Officials said this is a very active and ongoing investigation. Further charges are expected to be filed at a later date, they added.

CORRECTION: (August 9, 2021 3:36 p.m.) - An earlier version of this story said the state's attorney referred to Swols as a suspect in the two deaths during a court proceeding. The state's attorney did not refer to her as a suspect.