Woman arrested for performing illegal medical procedures at New London home: police

A woman has been arrested for performing illegal cosmetic medical procedures at her home in New London, according to police.

The police department said they received a complaint about a home on Lincoln Avenue on July 1, 2024.

Authorities learned that a woman, 45-year-old Sofia Rodriguez-Lopez, was allegedly performing medical procedures at her home, and they were reported to be cosmetic.

An arrest warrant states that Rodriguez-Lopez was aware the procedures she was performing were illegal, stating she was a doctor in Spain, but there was no proof or credentials indicating this.

Documents say she would perform procedures, such as lipolysis, in the back room area. Lipolysis is a procedure that targets fat cells with energy sources such as laser or freezing, or utilizes an injection designed to dissolve fat cells, according to the warrant.

Photos and video show Rodriguez-Lopez sticking needles and syringes into clients in various areas such as the neck, genital area and rib cage, according to authorities.

There appeared to be a pink substance in the syringe, documents say. Rodriguez-Lopez told police that she wouldn't numb or sedate her clients during these procedures.

Rodriguez-Lopez admitted to seeing two to three patients a day, sometimes more, depending on the procedure she was performing. Chairs and beds were located at the home, along with several medical machines, the warrant states.

Officials also said there was no ventilation in the room where Rodriguez-Lopez was performing procedures, which could cause bacteria to grow on equipment and could lead to infection.

Police wrote that "there were also many needles found, both capped and uncapped, metal suctioning rods, surgical blades, syringes filled with various liquids, empty syringes and intravenous (IV) line kits," the warrant reads.

Rodriguez-Lopez was arrested after officers executed a search and seizure warrant on Jan. 9. She faces charges including reckless endangerment and practicing medicine without a license.

She is being held on a $75,000 bond. Anyone with information is being asked to contact detectives at 860-447-1481. You can also leave an anonymous tip by texting NLPDTip plus the information to 847411.

For those who are considering these types of procedures, we spoke with the American Med Spa Association for their advice.

“The biggest thing is for folks to remember that these are medical procedures so you want to treat it as any other physician. Just like you wouldn’t go to your physician in the back room of an apartment building you’re not going to do that for med spa treatments either," American Med Spa Association CEO Alex Thiersch said.