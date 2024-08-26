Woman arrested for stealing $800K from Boy's and Girl's Club in Greenwich: police

A woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing over $800,000 from the Boy's and Girl's Club, according to police.

The incident happened in December 2022. Greenwich police were contacted by the Boy's and Girl's Club of Greenwich to report a fraud involving one of their financial accounts.

The police department said that due to some fraudulent email activity, one of the financial staff members sent a wire transfer of over $800,000.

The email, which was believed to be coming from a verified contact, requested a wire transfer for a known Education and Scholarship Fund to be sent to a bank account. The Boy's and Girl's Club was later contacted by the fund's money manager saying they hadn't received it, police said.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

After an investigation that spanned nearly a year, detectives arrested a Florida woman. She faces first-degree larceny charges and is being held on a $500,000 bond.

The lead detective was able to recover a significant portion of the stolen money. It was given back to the Boy's and Girl's Club.

Local police traveled to Florida on Aug. 21 to arrest the woman. She was transported back to Connecticut and appeared in court on Thursday.