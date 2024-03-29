Woman charged with manslaughter after fentanyl overdose in Greenwich

Greenwich Police have charged a woman from New York with manslaughter in connection with the overdose death of a man in Connecticut.

Police arrested Maria Noesi on Wednesday in New York. They say she provided fentanyl to a 40-year-old man who overdosed back in November in Greenwich.

Noesi has also been charged with selling narcotics and reckless endangerment. She is being held on a $500,000 bond.

If you or someone you know is struggling with drugs or alcohol, help is available by calling Liberation Programs at 855-542-7764.