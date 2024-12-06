Woman faces new charges in connection to deadly crash on I-84 in East Hartford

A 22-year-old woman is facing new charges in connection to a deadly crash that happened on Interstate 84 East in East Hartford last year.

Police said a man died after being struck by an impaired driver while his vehicle was stopped on the highway on Oct. 7, 2023.

Troopers said 29-year-old Westley Clemente-Fuentes, of East Hartford, was traveling the wrong way on I-84 East near the exit 52 off ramp. He collided with the concrete barrier on the left shoulder of the highway and his vehicle ended up in the left lane and left shoulder.

According to state police, after the crash, Clemente-Fuentes was standing in the left lane of the highway when a vehicle traveling in that lane hit the passenger side of his vehicle and then hit him.

Clemente-Fuentes suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital. Two passengers in his vehicle were not injured.

Troopers said the driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash, identified as Ileaha Porter, of East Hartford, fled the scene, but was later found at Manchester Memorial Hospital.

Investigators said Porter showed obvious signs of impairment in her speech and actions. She was initially arrested for illegally operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.

Porter was re-arrested on new charges Thursday, including evading responsibility involving death and speeding. She was held on a $125,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 30.

The crash remains under investigation.