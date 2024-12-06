East Hartford

Woman faces new charges in connection to deadly crash on I-84 in East Hartford

Lights on a connecticut state police vehicle
NBC Connecticut

A 22-year-old woman is facing new charges in connection to a deadly crash that happened on Interstate 84 East in East Hartford last year.

Police said a man died after being struck by an impaired driver while his vehicle was stopped on the highway on Oct. 7, 2023.

>Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Troopers said 29-year-old Westley Clemente-Fuentes, of East Hartford, was traveling the wrong way on I-84 East near the exit 52 off ramp. He collided with the concrete barrier on the left shoulder of the highway and his vehicle ended up in the left lane and left shoulder.

According to state police, after the crash, Clemente-Fuentes was standing in the left lane of the highway when a vehicle traveling in that lane hit the passenger side of his vehicle and then hit him.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Clemente-Fuentes suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital. Two passengers in his vehicle were not injured.

Troopers said the driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash, identified as Ileaha Porter, of East Hartford, fled the scene, but was later found at Manchester Memorial Hospital.

Investigators said Porter showed obvious signs of impairment in her speech and actions. She was initially arrested for illegally operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.

Local

Capitol Riot 8 mins ago

Jan. 6 sentence handed down almost three years later

Southington 2 hours ago

Driver charged in Feb. crash on I-84 in Southington that killed Waterbury woman

Porter was re-arrested on new charges Thursday, including evading responsibility involving death and speeding. She was held on a $125,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 30.

The crash remains under investigation.

This article tagged under:

East Hartford
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us