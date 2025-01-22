Elderly woman found dead after apartment fire in Avon

A woman has been found dead inside of an apartment that caught fire in Avon Wednesday evening.

Police said they responded to Avon Place Apartments for a reported fire around 4 p.m.

Firefighters evacuated residents, and said the blaze was contained to one unit. People in areas unaffected by the fire have since been allowed back inside.

Fire officials said the resident who died was an elderly woman. Her identity is unknown at this time.

Another fire broke out at the same apartment complex in April of 2024, leaving dozens of families displaced.

The state police fire marshal is at the scene. The cause of the fire and death are under investigation.