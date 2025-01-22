Avon

Elderly woman found dead after apartment fire in Avon

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

A woman has been found dead inside of an apartment that caught fire in Avon Wednesday evening.

Police said they responded to Avon Place Apartments for a reported fire around 4 p.m.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Firefighters evacuated residents, and said the blaze was contained to one unit. People in areas unaffected by the fire have since been allowed back inside.

Fire officials said the resident who died was an elderly woman. Her identity is unknown at this time.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Another fire broke out at the same apartment complex in April of 2024, leaving dozens of families displaced.

The state police fire marshal is at the scene. The cause of the fire and death are under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Avon
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us