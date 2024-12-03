Woman hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in New London

A woman was hit by a vehicle in New London on Monday night and police are investigating.

Officers responded to the area of Jefferson Avenue and McDonald Street around 7:23 p.m. and found a woman who was in the road and unresponsive, according to New London police.

She was taken to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital.

The New London Police Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Anyone who has information is urged to call the New London Police Department's Detective Bureau at 860-447-1481 or submit anonymous

information through the New London Tips 411 system by texting “NLPDTip” plus the information to Tip411 (847411).