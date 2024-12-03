New London

Woman hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in New London

NBC Connecticut

A woman was hit by a vehicle in New London on Monday night and police are investigating.

Officers responded to the area of Jefferson Avenue and McDonald Street around 7:23 p.m. and found a woman who was in the road and unresponsive, according to New London police.

She was taken to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital.

The New London Police Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating.

Anyone who has information is urged to call the New London Police Department's Detective Bureau at 860-447-1481 or submit anonymous

information through the New London Tips 411 system by texting “NLPDTip” plus the information to Tip411 (847411).

