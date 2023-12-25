Newtown

Woman in custody after shooting victim, barricading herself in Newtown home: police

Police responded to a home on Boggs Hill Road in Newtown for a dispute call Christmas Eve and found a victim on the front porch suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to authorities.

It happened around 7:45 p.m. Sunday night.

Officers were able to pull the victim to safety, but the suspect went back inside the house, police said.

The suspect, later identified as 32-year-old Meghan Gouveia, of Newtown, remained barricaded inside the home for several hours, according to police.

Officers shut down Boggs Hill Road in the area of Willowbrook Lane and Bentagrass Lane while they tried to get her to come out of the home.

Gouveia came out of the home peacfully just before 1 a.m. and was taken into custody, police said.

She is charged with first-degree assault, unlawful discharge of a firearm, criminal use of a firearm, risk of injury to a minor, first-degree reckless endangerment, and negligent storage of a firearm.

Gouveia was held on a $1.5 million bond.

The victim was taken to Danbury Hospital and is listed in stable condition, according to police.

