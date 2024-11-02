Woman injured in Ansonia shooting

A woman is recovering after being injured during a shooting in Ansonia on Friday night.

Officers were called to Griffin Hospital around 7:50 p.m. for a shooting investigation.

Police said a 27-year-old woman from Ansonia was shot in Ansonia and was then transported by private car to the hospital. She was then transferred to another hospital for treatment.

The woman is reportedly in stable condition.

Investigators believe this was an isolated incident.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police at (203) 735-1885 or anonymous tips can be left at Tip411 here.