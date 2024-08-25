Woman injured in drive-by shooting in Hartford

A woman was injured in a drive-by shooting in Hartford on Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the 500 block of Farmington Avenue around 9:15 a.m. for a ShotSpotter notification.

Once in the area, officers found a woman in her 40s that had been shot. She was alert and conscious.

The woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

According to police, it is believed the shots were fired from a passing vehicle.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and are continuing the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at (860) 777-TIPS.