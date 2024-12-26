Woman killed in Bridgeport fire identified

Officials have identified the woman who died in a fire in Bridgeport on Monday.

Firefighters responded to a building on Connecticut Avenue just before 5 p.m. Monday.

They found one person dead in the fire. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed 26-year-old Fabienne Laramee was the one who died in the fire.

Three others were taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

In all, six families were displaced by the fire, according to Bridgeport officials. The Red Cross is assisting those families.

The cause of the fire has not been determined. The Bridgeport Fire Marshal's Office is investigating along with the Connecticut State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit.