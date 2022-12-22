Woman Killed in Crash Involving State Trooper in Chaplin

A 33-year-old woman was killed in a head-on crash with a state trooper in Chaplin Wednesday evening.

Lindsey Bidwell, of North Windham, was driving her Nissan Maxima westbound on Route 6 when she crossed over the center line while rounding a curve near Nyberg Road, according to state police. The crash happened around 5:30 p.m.

Her car hit a Ford F-350 being driven eastbound by a state trooper head-on, police said. The crash caused the pickup to roll onto its side.

Bidwell was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

The trooper was also taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The crash closed Route 6 for several hours.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or the moments just prior to the crash are asked to contact Sgt. Mark DiCocco at mark.dicocco@ct.gov.