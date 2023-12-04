Woman killed in New Britain apartment was pregnant: family

A vigil was held on Sunday for a woman who was murdered in an apartment in New Britain last week and her family says she was pregnant at the time she was killed.

Police said Moenisha Collins was found shot and killed in her apartment on Fairview Street on Friday.

“My whole family is hurting because of this and we love Moenisha. We love her and we hate that this happened," said Moenisha's sister Justina Collins.

Collins' family said the 27-year-old was pregnant at the time and also leaves behind a young daughter.

“She can’t sleep at night. I’m holding her, trying to get her to sleep. You get what I’m saying, rocking her to sleep. I don’t even know how to console myself. But I know I have to console her in some kind of way, the best kind of way," Justina added.

The suspect, identified as 46-year-old Vincent Blair, reportedly fled from Connecticut to Pennsylvania.

Investigators have obtained an arrest warrant charging Blair with murder.

"Thank God he was caught and he’s no longer running the street. He’s not able to do this to another young woman and I pray to God he never sees the light of day again," Justina said.

According to Moenisha's family, Blair was her boyfriend and the father of her unborn baby. They said she was trying to get out of the relationship.

"We want to let the young ladies know as well make sure you are not stuck in a lost place as well. If you are in a situation where someone seems abusive or challenging or threatening to who you are, speak up and let somebody know," said Bishop Rha-Sheen Brown of Right Now Ministries.

At last check, Blair was awaiting extradition back to Connecticut to face the murder charge.