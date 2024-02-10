Woman reportedly struck by vehicle at Wolcott home has died

An investigation is underway after a woman was reportedly struck by a vehicle at a Wolcott home early Saturday morning and later died.

Bristol Hospital called police around 2:45 a.m. to report that a man had arrived with a woman who had died.

According to police, it was reported that the woman had been struck by a vehicle at their home on Central Avenue and she died of her injuries. The woman's identity has not been released.

Wolcott detectives have launched an investigation. The Connecticut State Police Western District Major Crime Unit has also been called to assist in processing the scene.

Members from the State's Attorney's Office have also responded and are helping with the investigation.

Investigators are following up on several leads to determine exactly what happened.

The investigation is active and ongoing.