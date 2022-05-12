Woman Seriously Hurt After Domestic Stabbing in Meriden

A woman was flown by LifeStar to the hospital on Monday after a man she was in a relationship with allegedly stabbed her, police said.

On Monday around 7:32 p.m., authorities said they received a call about a woman stumbling in a parking lot on Colony Street in Meriden. Responding officers said they found a woman with multiple stab wounds and administered medical aid.

According to authorities, the woman was able to identify her attacker as 32-year-old Dennis Sanders, who police said she was in a relationship with.

The woman was transported to Mid-State Medical Center, but was later flown by LifeStar to Hartford Hospital due to the severity of her injuries.

Police said they found Sanders in the area of Park Street, where he displayed a knife to officers and was taken into custody.

He's facing first-degree assault charges and was held on a $500,000 bond.

At the time of the assault, authorities said Sanders was on probation for a previous assault back in 2017.