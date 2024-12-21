Hamden

Woman seriously injured after hit-and-run in Hamden

By Angela Fortuna

hamden police headquarters sign
NBC Connecticut

A woman has sustained serious injuries after being hit by a car in Hamden Friday night.

The police department said it happened on School Street just before 6 p.m.

Officers said a woman was struck by a vehicle, which then fled the scene.

The woman was taken to the hospital and is in serious, but stable condition, according to police.

The vehicle involved in the crash took off towards Whitney Avenue.

It's described as an early model black or dark gray Chevrolet Suburban, and police said the car will have damage to the front passenger area, as well as a missing passenger side mirror.

Authorities said the car has distinct running lights above the front windshield, running boards, a chrome front bumper and a lifted body.

The crash is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Christina Kelley at 203-230-4000. All tips can remain confidential.

