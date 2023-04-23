new haven

Woman Shot While Running From Reckless Drivers at Stunt Show in New Haven: Police 

A woman was shot in New Haven early Sunday morning while running from a stunt driving show when drivers started to hit pedestrians, according to police.

Police said they learned around 1:04 a.m. Sunday that a female suffering from a gunshot wound had gone to Yale-New Haven Hospital. 

The victim had been with a large crowd watching a stunt driving show in the parking lot of Lowe’s at 115 Foxon Boulevard when reckless drivers started to strike pedestrians and she ran, police said.

As she was running from the scene, she heard a single gunshot and realized she had been struck, police said. 

Friends brought her the hospital and medical crews told police that her wound was not life-threatening.

No one else has reported being injured during the stunt show, police said.

Anyone with is urged to call detectives at 203-946-6304 or the department’s anonymous tip line at 866-888-TIPS (8477). 

