Woman Thwarts Carjacker in Shelton With Coffee

A woman threw coffee in the face of a man attempting to steal her car at a convenience store in Shelton Wednesday morning, according to police.

It happened around 7:15 a.m. at Mont's Mart on Leavenworth Road.

One suspect jumped into the victim's car but was not able to drive away with it, according to police.

The woman who owned the car came out of the convenience store and confronted the suspect. The two began to scuffle and the woman threw her newly-purchased coffee in the suspect's face, police said.

The man then threw the woman to the ground and began choking her, according to police.

He got up and jumped into the passenger side of a dark-colored Mercedes with another suspect and the two drove off.

It is not clear if the woman was injured.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is asked to call Shelton police at (203) 924-1544.