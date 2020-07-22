Woman Wanted in Connection With Shooting Death of Windsor Locks Teen Found in South Carolina

Police are searching for the man suspected in the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy in Windsor Locks last month and said the woman accused of keeping police from catching him was taken into custody in South Carolina.

Daniel Phillip Baez, 22, of Hartford, is wanted for the shooting death of 16-year-old Elijah Ortega at Pesci Park in Windsor Locks on June 24, according to police.

They said 18-year-old Sydney Witchard helped facilitate the meeting between Baez and Ortea at the park and she was with Baez at the time of the shooting.

Her behavior and activity before and after the shooting, police said, “suggests that she intentionally obstructed police efforts” to find Baez and take him into custody.

They also said her vehicle was used to transport Baez to and from the park and it was found near his home.

Witchard is in South Carolina and she was taken into custody in West Columbia, South Carolina after detectives contacted the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office to ask that she be apprehended.

Police said she waived extradition and arrangements are being made to bring her back to Connecticut, where she will face a charge of second-degree hindering prosecution and a $45,000 bond.

Police said they have a warrant charging Baez with murder, criminal possession of a firearm, criminal use of a firearm and carrying pistol without permit. They are looking for him and the pistol used in the shooting.

When he is taken into custody, he will be held on $1 million bond, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Windsor Locks police at 860-627-1461.