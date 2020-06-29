Windsor Locks

Police Name Suspect in Killing of Windsor Locks Teen

Windsor Locks Police/NBC CT

Police have named 22-year-old Daniel Phillip Baez as a suspect in the shooting death of Elijah Ortega at Pesci Park in Windsor Locks last week.

" data-ellipsis="false">

Police have identified a suspect in the shooting death of a 16-year-old Windsor Locks High School student at a park last week.

Daniel Phillip Baez, 22, of Hartford, is armed and dangerous, according to Windsor Locks police.

Investigators say Baez shot and killed the unarmed teen during an altercation at Pesci Park Wednesday night.

Local

new haven 17 mins ago

New Haven Announces Committee to Decide What Will Replace Wooster Square Columbus Statue

coronavirus in connecticut 1 hour ago

State Announces Financial Aid for Renters, Homeowners, Affected by COVID-19

Windsor Locks school superintendent Shawn Parkhurst identified the victim as 16-year-old Elijah Ortega. Ortega was a member of the high school's basketball team.

Police said Baez and Ortega apparently knew each other and there had been prior disagreements and "animosities" between the two.

The pistol used in the shooting has not been recovered, according to police.

Investigators have obtained an arrest warrant for Baez charging him with murder, criminal possession of a firearm, criminal use of a firearm, and carrying a pistol without a permit.

His bond will be set at $1 million.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Windsor Locks police at (860) 627-1461.

This article tagged under:

Windsor LocksElijah Ortega
George Floyd Coronavirus Pandemic CT Reopening Live Blog Feeding Our Families Virtual Food Drive Kids Connection Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Entertainment CT Live Stand With Small Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us