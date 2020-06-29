Police Name Suspect in Killing of Windsor Locks Teen

Police have identified a suspect in the shooting death of a 16-year-old Windsor Locks High School student at a park last week.

Daniel Phillip Baez, 22, of Hartford, is armed and dangerous, according to Windsor Locks police.

Investigators say Baez shot and killed the unarmed teen during an altercation at Pesci Park Wednesday night.

Windsor Locks school superintendent Shawn Parkhurst identified the victim as 16-year-old Elijah Ortega. Ortega was a member of the high school's basketball team.

Police said Baez and Ortega apparently knew each other and there had been prior disagreements and "animosities" between the two.

The pistol used in the shooting has not been recovered, according to police.

Investigators have obtained an arrest warrant for Baez charging him with murder, criminal possession of a firearm, criminal use of a firearm, and carrying a pistol without a permit.

His bond will be set at $1 million.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Windsor Locks police at (860) 627-1461.