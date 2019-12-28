Woodbridge Police Department Seek Information on Suspects in Armed Bank Robbery

Woodbridge Police are asking for the public's help to identify two people wanted in connection with an armed robbery at TD bank on Friday.

A man entered the bank just before 7 p.m. demanding cash from the tellers before fleeing on a motorcycle with an accomplice, according to police. The robber is described as wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt, a dark cap, and a bandana.

Officials say a blue and white motorcycle that was being operated by another unidentified person was waiting outside. The two suspects were last scene on the motorcycle heading south on Amity Road into New Haven.

The scene is currently being investigated by Woodbridge Police detectives with the assistance of the Connecticut State Police Central District Major Crime Unit.

Anyone with information or who recognizes the suspect is asked to call the Woodbridge Police Department at (203) 387-2512.