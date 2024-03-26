Worker in critical condition after tree accident in Shelton

A worker has critical injuries after a tree accident in Shelton Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The police department said they were called to Meghan Court just after 1:30 p.m.

Authorities said a tree worker was reportedly stuck 40 feet in a tree with traumatic injuries.

Firefighters tried to reach the worker with a ladder but were unsuccessful. That's when crews used a rope system to gain access to the worker and safely bring them down.

The worker was transported to a nearby trauma facility for treatment. The incident remains under investigation.