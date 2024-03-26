shelton

Worker in critical condition after tree accident in Shelton

By Angela Fortuna

Shelton Police logo
NBC Connecticut

A worker has critical injuries after a tree accident in Shelton Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The police department said they were called to Meghan Court just after 1:30 p.m.

Authorities said a tree worker was reportedly stuck 40 feet in a tree with traumatic injuries.

Firefighters tried to reach the worker with a ladder but were unsuccessful. That's when crews used a rope system to gain access to the worker and safely bring them down.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The worker was transported to a nearby trauma facility for treatment. The incident remains under investigation.

This article tagged under:

sheltonaccident
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us