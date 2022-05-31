Fairfield University

Worker Injured After Falling Through Roof at Fairfield University

Fairfield fire officials said a worker is seriously injured after falling through a roof on the Fairfield University campus.

Firefighters were called to the university at about 7:15 a.m. after receiving a report that a private roofing contractor fell through a skylight.

The incident happened at the Central Utilities Facility building and the worker fell about 40 feet, according to officials.

The worker was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) was called in to investigate. No additional information was immediately available.

