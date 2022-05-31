Worker Injured After Falling Through Roof at Fairfield University

Fairfield fire officials said a worker is seriously injured after falling through a roof on the Fairfield University campus.

Firefighters were called to the university at about 7:15 a.m. after receiving a report that a private roofing contractor fell through a skylight.

The incident happened at the Central Utilities Facility building and the worker fell about 40 feet, according to officials.

The worker was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) was called in to investigate. No additional information was immediately available.