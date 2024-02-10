Wrong-way crash shuts down I-84 East in Manchester

A crash has shut down Interstate 84 East in Manchester.
The crash happened just before 4:30 a.m. near Exit 61, according to state police.
A wrong-way driver was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes, police said.
There are serious injuries reported.
Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.
There is no word when the highway will reopen.
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.