Manchester

Wrong-way crash shuts down I-84 East in Manchester

CTDOT

A crash has shut down Interstate 84 East in Manchester.

The crash happened just before 4:30 a.m. near Exit 61, according to state police.

A wrong-way driver was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes, police said.

There are serious injuries reported.

There is no word when the highway will reopen.

