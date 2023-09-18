XL Center Sports Bar and Sportsbook in Hartford to hold grand opening Monday night

The new XL Center Sports Bar and Sportsbook in Hartford will officially open Monday and it's a place where customers can watch games and also bet on them.

Sports fans have been stopping by since it opened earlier this month and the grand opening will be held Monday.

“The bar is a cool bar. The setup, it looks cool inside,” Henry Foster, of Hartford, said.

“I think it was pretty cool. I like the screens. I’m not too much of a sports bettor myself, but I think it’s definitely cool all that and atmosphere,” Derrick Fields, of Hartford, said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The Capital Region Development Authority said profits for the XL Center were important for the project to move forward.

Lamont will attend the grand opening ceremony of the XL Center Sports Bar and Sportsbook at 6 p.m. Monday.

It is located at 1 Civic Center Plaza in Hartford.