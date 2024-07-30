XL Center to see major renovation following funding approval

The XL Center in Hartford is slated to receive a massive $145 million upgrade. The Capital Region Development Authority voted to approve the funding Tuesday morning.

Some businesses in the area believe this is great news for the city.

“Lots of different, new things that they are introducing and it helps all the businesses around here,” said Kylie Caffrey, a manager at Urban Lodge Brewing along Pratt Street when asked how their first year has gone.

She says the first year has been highly successful for their second location. The major event was the UConn Men’s basketball championship parade.

“UConn was the big thing for us and really exciting, the place to be was Urban Lodge,” said Caffrey.

Now their business could boom more and more frequently with the approved funding for upgrades to the XL Center.

The upgrades will include additional capacity for seating at concerts and events held at the facility, along with an improved concourse and boxes, and general maintenance upgrades to make the XL Center more attractive to events and acts.

Mayor Arunan Arulampalam believes the approved funding is huge for the city.

“It’s going to create so much extra economic vibrancy, so much additional feet on the streets,” said Mayor Arulampalam.

In total, the upgrades would allow the venue to host roughly 30 extra events a year. Meaning more basketball, more events like the Core Hydration Classic, and big-time concerts like Bad Bunny held last year.

“Coming into the city, eating at our restaurants, going out to our bars, staying over in the hotels, just adding to the economy of the city,” said the mayor.

Caffrey back at Urban Lodge welcomes the upgrades and hopes it means more events and more people through their front door.

“Really introduce ourselves to an even wider range of people,” said Caffrey.

The mayor hopes the bulk of the work will be done during the summer of 2025 so upgrades will be operational come 2026.