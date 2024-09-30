New Haven

Yale graduate student was robbed and restrained: police

Yale police vehicle
NBC Connecticut

An investigation is underway after a Yale graduate student was robbed and restrained, according to Yale police.

They said two masked males restrained the student at 1000 Chapel St. around 11:16 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21 and took his wallet.

The robbers showed no weapons and they ran down Chapel Street toward High Street.

The student was not hurt and declined medical attention, Yale police said.

New Haven Police are investigating, according to Yale Police.

This article tagged under:

New Haven
