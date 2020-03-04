new haven

Yale Student Hit by Car in New Haven

A Yale student is recovering after he was hit by a car on Prospect Street Wednesday.

Police said the 21-year-old man was hit by a car near the intersection of Prospect and Trumbull streets. His injuries were not life-threatening.

The driver told police the man ran suddenly into the crosswalk.

Investigators have spoken to witnesses and are reviewing security footage. The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6316. 

New Haven has seen a recent uptick in pedestrian-involved crashes, with four fatal crashes in the city since January. City leaders are taking steps to increase enforcement and safety.

