Hartford Yard Goats

Yard Goats ‘bounce' onto nominee list at inaugural MiLB Awards Show

By Bryan Mercer

Third Base Line at Dunkin' Donuts Park
NBC Connecticut

The 2023 Hartford Yard Goats will not be vying for an Eastern League Championship this year, but the team still has a chance to take home some hardware.

The MLB Network recently announced it's hosting the inaugural MiLB Awards Show, giving out special recognition to teams, players, and moments that made the season special. The awards will be given out on October 2nd.

The Hartford Yard Goats - or rather, the Hartford Bouncing Pickles - are one of the teams nominated for a very unique award.

It's called the 2023 Best Alternate Identity Award, and recognizes the best theme night or alternate name that a minor league team played under this past season.

The Yard Goats played as the Bouncing Pickles on May 17, and NBC Connecticut investigated the origins of this "big dill" of a story.

Does Connecticut really have a law that requires pickles to bounce to be considered pickles? NBC CT Investigates got the answer.

The Bouncing Pickles have some interesting competition for Best Alternate Identity this year. The other nominees are:

  • Amarillo Calf Fries
  • Eugene Exploding Whales
  • Hickory Dickory Docks
  • Hoosier State Tenderloins
  • Hudson Valley Cider Donuts
  • Norfolk Lumpia
  • Springfield Cashew Chickens

Fans have until Sept. 29 to cast their votes on their favorite MiLB alternate identity.

The Hartford Bouncing Pickles won their "debut" against the Portland Sea Dogs 14-6 back in May.

Other alternate names for Hartford this year included Los Chivos, the Hartford School Boys, and the Steamed Cheeseburgers.

