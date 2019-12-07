Fairfield

Man Killed in Early Morning Crash in Fairfield

A man has died after an early morning crash in Fairfield on Saturday.

The Fairfield Police Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call reporting a crash on Black Rock Turnpike near Finn Street around 1:40 a.m.

When first responders arrived to the scene, they said they found a vehicle that had crashed into a parked car and then a tree.

The male driver was found to have died in the vehicle, according to officers. He was the only one in the vehicle.

The man's identity has not been released while his next of kind is notified.

The crash remains under investigation.

