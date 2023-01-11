Norm Pattis Loses Bid to Postpone License Suspension After Releasing Unauthorized Files

The attorney for Alex Jones, Norm Pattis, has lost an attempt to postpone his six-month license suspension after he allegedly released unauthorized Sandy Hook files.

In a statement to NBC Connecticut, Pattis said he plans to make one last effort to postpone his suspension by taking it to the state Supreme Court.

The files released include the personal medical records of several Sandy Hook families during the Connecticut defamation case.

"Simply put, given his experience, there is no acceptable excuse for his misconduct," Judge Barbara Bellis said in a court decision released on Jan. 5.

Pattis is one of the state's most well-known defense attorneys. He formally filed a motion for stay after the decision and on Dec. 9, the Disciplinary Counsel filed its objection.

In a previous statement, Pattis told NBC Connecticut he was in Washington, D.C. for the Proud Boys insurrection case.

"We cannot expect our system of justice or our attorneys to be perfect but we can expect fundamental fairness and decency. There was no fairness or decency in the treatment of the plaintiffs' most sensitive and personal information, and no excuse for the respondent's misconduct," Bellis wrote in the Jan. 5 decision.

