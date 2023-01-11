Alex Jones

Norm Pattis Loses Bid to Postpone License Suspension After Releasing Unauthorized Files

Norm Pattis, one of Connecticut's most well-known defense attorneys, said he plans to bring the matter to the state Supreme Court.

By Angela Fortuna

FILE - Norm Pattis, attorney for conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, gives his opening statement in Jones' trial at Waterbury Superior Court, Sept. 13, 2022, in Waterbury, Conn.
H John Voorhees II/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP, Pool (File)

The attorney for Alex Jones, Norm Pattis, has lost an attempt to postpone his six-month license suspension after he allegedly released unauthorized Sandy Hook files.

In a statement to NBC Connecticut, Pattis said he plans to make one last effort to postpone his suspension by taking it to the state Supreme Court.

The files released include the personal medical records of several Sandy Hook families during the Connecticut defamation case.

"Simply put, given his experience, there is no acceptable excuse for his misconduct," Judge Barbara Bellis said in a court decision released on Jan. 5.

Pattis is one of the state's most well-known defense attorneys. He formally filed a motion for stay after the decision and on Dec. 9, the Disciplinary Counsel filed its objection.

In a previous statement, Pattis told NBC Connecticut he was in Washington, D.C. for the Proud Boys insurrection case.

"We cannot expect our system of justice or our attorneys to be perfect but we can expect fundamental fairness and decency. There was no fairness or decency in the treatment of the plaintiffs' most sensitive and personal information, and no excuse for the respondent's misconduct," Bellis wrote in the Jan. 5 decision.

To see the updated court paperwork, click here.

This article tagged under:

Alex JonesCrime and CourtsNorm Pattis
