19-Year-Old Ambushed by Group, Stabbed Over Pair of Yeezy Sneakers: NYPD

A 19-year-old man was stabbed in the back by a group of people in Queens last month after he went to meet up with someone who wanted to buy his Yeezy sneakers.

Police say the victim arranged to sell shoes, which normally cost a few hundred dollars, to a buyer name "Kenziedaghost" on Snapchat. When the 19-year-old arrived at the meeting place in Woodside on July 15, seven people ambushed him.

The group of men punched and kicked and victim, and one of them stabbed him in the back, according to the NYPD.

The victim didn't have the pair of the Kanye West-designed sneakers in his possession at the time of the attack, police said, but the group took $200 and a pair of Nike Raptors the victim had on his feet. The group then ran away and the victim was transported to Elmhurst Hospital in stable condition.

The person who allegedly stabbed the victim (far left) was last seen wearing a hood, mask and eyeglasses, the NYPD said.

Five of the seven suspects were caught on surveillance camera but no one has been arrested. The person who allegedly stabbed the victim was last seen wearing a hood, mask and eyeglasses, the NYPD said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

