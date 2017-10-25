The Powerful Men in the News Accused of Sexual Misconduct

The LAPD has launched an investigation of Harvey Weinstein involving a possible sexual assault in 2013. Over 40 women have accused Weinstein of sexual harassment or assault.

High-powered Hollywood executives. A celebrity chef. A doctor working with young Olympic athletes. These are among the powerful men that have recently been accused of sexual misconduct as waves of women come forward to tell their stories.

Thousands of women have shared their stories of harassment and assault in blog posts, statements to journalists and as part of the viral #MeToo social media movement. Many said they didn’t speak up about their experiences sooner because they felt ashamed, afraid it would end their careers or afraid for their safety.

Here are some of the powerful men who have been accused of sexual harassment, abuse or both. The allegations have not been confirmed by NBC.

Harvey Weinstein, Hollywood producer

More than 60 women have come forward to accuse Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein of decades of sexual harassment and assault. Actresses Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie and Mira Sorvino are among those who made their stories public in exposes published by The New York Times and The New Yorker. The women described years of Weinstein's unwanted sexual advances in detail, alleging acts that in some cases included groping or rape.

In 2015 Audio Recording, Weinstein Admits to Groping Model

Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein admits to groping an Italian model in a recording made by police in 2015, which was obtained by The New Yorker. The New York Police Department never charged Weinstein with a crime. Weinstein’s spokesperson released a statement on Oct. 10, saying Weinstein denies any allegations of non-consensual sex. (Published Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017)

After the allegations were published, the movie mogul was fired from The Weinstein Company, which he co-founded, and removed from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The New York State Attorney General announced a civil rights investigation into The Weinstein Company to ascertain whether any civil rights and anti-discrimination laws were broken and police investigations were opened in Los Angeles, New York and London.

Weinstein's wife, fashion designer Georgina Chapman, announced she was leaving him on Oct. 10.

“Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein," Weinstein's spokesperson said in a statement.



Weinstein also responded to the allegations by actress Lupita Nyong’o, which included claims that Weinstein wanted to take off his pants while she gave him a massage. He also said at a later meeting, "If I wanted to be an actress, then I had to be willing to" go up to a hotel room with him, hinting at a proposition of sex, she recalled.

"Weinstein has a different recollection of the events, but believes Lupita is a brilliant actress and a major force for the industry," his spokesperson said in a statement. "Last year, she sent a personal invitation to Mr. Weinstein to see her in her Broadway show 'Eclipsed.'"

James Toback, filmmaker

More than 200 women, including actress Julianne Moore, have accused filmmaker James Toback of acting inappropriately with them. At least 38 women claimed to have been sexually harassed by Toback in a report published by The Los Angeles Times on Sunday. Since then, 193 additional women have contacted the Times to talk about Toback, the reporter said on Twitter.

Harvey Weinstein Ousted From His Production Company

Media mogul Harvey Weinstein was fired from the company he co-founded days after The New York Times published a report on decades of sexual harassment allegations against him. (Published Monday, Oct. 9, 2017)

The women's allegations depict a pattern of behavior, with many of the women saying Toback approached them in New York or Los Angeles, offering them movie roles. He would then allegedly invite the woman to a private meeting, where he would ask her explicit questions about her sexual history and often to remove her clothes, the Times reported.

Many of the women interviewed said Toback dry-humped them or masturbated in front of them.

Toback, 72, has denied all of the allegations. He told the Times that he had never met any of the women, or if he had it "was for five minutes and (I) have no recollection."

Roy Price, Amazon Studios executive

Roy Price resigned from his position as the head of Amazon’s streaming service after sexual harassment claims, an Amazon spokesperson confirmed to NBC News.

Isa Dick Hackett, executive producer of the Amazon show “The Man in the High Castle," said that when she met Price for the first time in 2015, he repeatedly propositioned her as they shared a cab with another Amazon executive to an Amazon staff party, she told The Hollywood Reporter.

Hackett said that Price told her: “You will love my dick."



'Late Night' Women Writers Respond to Harvey Weinstein

Seth Meyers turns it over to the women writers of "Late Night," who respond to the claims of sexual harassment against movie producer Harvey Weinstein. (Published Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017)

Price was initially suspended from Amazon and resigned days later. Hackett said the Weinstein scandal spurred her to share her story.

NBC reached out to Price for comment but did not receive an immediate response.

John Besh, celebrity chef

The New Orleans celebrity chef stepped down from the restaurant group bearing his name on Oct. 25 after 25 women, current and former employees, alleged sexual harassment by male co-workers and bosses, The Times-Picayune reported.

One of the nine women who agreed to be named, Madie Robison, said she endured uninvited touching from male coworkers at Besh Restaurant Group, as well as frequent requests by her boss, Besh, to discuss his sex life.

American Public Television has pulled both "Chef John Besh's New Orleans" and "Chef John Besh's Family Table" in light of the allegations against Besh and his company, the network said in a statement to NBC Tuesday.

"As of today, we have withdrawn distribution of these two series," spokesman Jamie Haines wrote.

Reporter Speaks Out About Movie Mogul Allegations

For the first time journalist Lauren Sivan has spoken out about the Harvey Weinstein sexual misconduct allegations, saying she was lured to a New York restaurant by the movie mogul, where he exposed himself to her. Erica Byfield reports. (Published Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017)

In a written statement to NBC, Besh apologized to employees “who found my behavior as unacceptable as I do.”

Chris Savino, former Nickelodeon producer

Chris Savino, creator of the animated series "The Loud House," was fired from Nickelodeon after a dozen women claimed that he made unwanted sexual advances to co-workers, Cartoon Brew reported. He is also accused of threatening to blacklist women from the industry after the end of consensual relationships.

After the report came out, Anne Walker Farrell, a director on Netflix show "Bojack Horseman," released a series of tweets claiming that Savino had harassed her 15 years ago. Farrell wrote that Savino offered her a "'mentorship' that devolved into lewd messages, etc.'"

Savino responded to the allegations on Facebook on Monday.

“I am deeply sorry and ashamed,” he wrote. “Although it was never my intention, I now understand that the impact of my actions and communications created an unacceptable environment."

Larry Nassar, Olympic doctor

Two-time Olympic medalist McKayla Maroney, 21, alleged this month that the USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar molested her for years starting when she was in her early teens.

Nasser is currently in jail in Michigan awaiting sentencing on a charge of possessing child pornography, to which he pleaded guilty. He is also on trial for separate criminal sexual conduct charges and has been sued by more than 125 women who allege abuse. Nassar has pleaded not guilty to assault charges and is in mediation on civil suits.

Nassar's attorney responded to Moroney's allegations with no comment, citing a gag order over outstanding proceedings. His lawyers have called the earlier allegations against him "patently false and untrue" and said "his techniques were medically accepted and appropriate."



Robert Scoble, tech blogger

At least three women have accused the high-profile tech writer and evangelist of sexual and verbal harassment, starting with a blog post by journalist Quinn Norton, who wrote that he assaulted her at a hacker conference in the early 2010s. Another woman, Michelle Greer, who worked with Scoble in the past, told Buzzfeed that he groped her at a tech conference in 2010.

Sarah Kunst, creator of workout app ProDay, said on Twitter that Scoble acted inappropriately with her.

Scoble resigned from his virtual reality startup, Transformation Group, after the allegations. He apologized in a Facebook post on Friday.

"I’m deeply sorry to the people I’ve caused pain to," he wrote. "I know I have behaved in ways that were inappropriate."

But on Tuesday, he wrote on his blog that his accusers "used grains of truth to sell false narrative."

Lockhart Steele, former Vox Media editorial director

Vox Media’s editorial director Lockhart Steele, former CEO and founder of Curbed Network, was fired following sexual harassment allegations by a former employee.

“Lockhart Steele was terminated effective immediately,” CEO Jim Bankoff wrote in a memo to staff on Oct. 19, Variety reported. He “admitted engaging in conduct that is inconsistent with our core values and is not tolerated at Vox Media.”

The claim was reportedly made by former employee Eden Rohatensky in a blog post on Medium, according to The Awl. Rohatensky worked at Vox Media as a web developer from June 2014 to August 2015, according to LinkedIn.

NBC reached out to Steele for comment but received no immediate response. Vox Media told NBC they could not comment on the ongoing investigation. (NBC's parent company, NBCUniversal, is an investor in Vox.)

Terry Richardson, fashion photographer

For years, Terry Richardson has faced allegations of inappropriate behavior in his work as a fashion photographer, in which he's taken pictures of celebrities like Beyoncé, Lady Gaga and Miley Cyrus.

These accusations are resurfacing after Condé Nast International, which publishes magazines such as Vogue, GQ and Vanity Fair, announced Monday that it would no longer work with Richardson, The Telegraph reported.

In 2001, model Liskula Cohen said Richardson asked her to get completely naked during a Vogue photoshoot, while he was also naked, and pretend to perform a sex act on another man, according to Complex. Many other women alleged sexual abuse by Richardson to Jezebel under the condition of anonymity for fear of losing their jobs.

Richardson's agent did not immediately respond to NBC's request for comment but Richardson has previously addressed what he called the "rumors" of his behavior.

“I collaborated with consenting adult women who were fully aware of the nature of the work, and as is typical with any project, everyone signed releases," Richardson wrote in a 2014 essay on HuffPost.

Andy Signore, web series creator

After the Harvey Weinstein scandal exploded, at least five women posted on social media that they had experienced sexual harassment by Andy Signore, creator of fan site Screen Junkies and the “Honest Trailers” film-parody franchise.

One woman wrote on Twitter that Signore offered to masturbate in front of her. Another said he tried to sexually assault her several times and threatened to fire her boyfriend, who worked at Screen Junkies, if she told anyone, Variety reported.

After the accusations became public, Screen Junkies said in a statement on Twitter that it had fired Signore.

"There is no justification for this egregious and intolerable behavior," read the statement.

NBC reached out to Signore for comment but did not receive an immediate response.



Bill O’Reilly, former Fox News host

In February, Fox News renewed the contract of host Bill O'Reilly one month after he paid $32 million to settle a sexual harassment lawsuit, The New York Times reported.

The settlement paid to Lis Wiehl, a longtime Fox News legal analyst, who accused him of forcing her into a “nonconsensual relationship," was the latest in a succession of settlements made by O'Reilly. He was fired from Fox News in April.

O'Reilly was dropped by his talent agency, United Talent Agency, Monday night, a source told NBC News. A source familiar with the situation said “we’re parting ways” after his current contract expires at the end of 2017.

A statement from Fox News parent company 21st Century Fox said it knew that O'Reilly had settled the lawsuit with Wiehl, but didn't know the terms.

"His new contract... added protections for the company specifically aimed at harassment," the statement said.

21st Century Fox has said the network it has worked to change the culture at Fox News. The founder of Fox News, Roger Ailes, resigned from the network last year after several women, including Kelly, alleged sexual misconduct. He died in May at the age of 77.

O’Reilly has blamed the media for reports of his alleged sexual misconduct, writing on Twitter Monday that the Times report was an attack for political purposes.

"Once again, The New York Times has maliciously smeared Bill O'Reilly," O'Reilly's attorney said to NBC in a written statement. He pointed out that "in the more than 20 years Bill O'Reilly worked at Fox News, not one complaint was filed against him with the Human Resources Department or Legal Department by a coworker."

But on NBC’s “Megyn Kelly Today,” Kelly refuted that claim, saying she had complained about O’Reilly while they were both working at Fox News, and blasted the culture of silencing sexual harassment victims at the network and beyond.

George H.W. Bush, former president

In a Tuesday Instagram post that has since been deleted, actress Heather Lind recounted the story of when she met former president George H.W. Bush four years ago to promote one of her TV shows.

"He touched me from behind from his wheelchair with his wife Barbara Bush by his side," Lind wrote. "He told me a dirty joke. And then, all the while being photographed, touched me again."

The former president apologized on Wednesday.

“President Bush would never — under any circumstance — intentionally cause anyone distress, and he most sincerely apologizes if his attempt at humor offended Ms. Lind,” Jim McGrath, a Bush spokesman, said in a statement.

Leon Wieseltier, magazine editor

A number of women who worked with prominent literary editor Leon Wieseltier at The New Republic magazine have accused him of sexual harassment, The New York Times reported. Wieseltier worked at the magazine for more than three decades and was set to head a new magazine to launch next week.

After learning of the allegations, the organization that was backing the new magazine pulled out of the project.

"Upon receiving information related to past inappropriate workplace conduct, Emerson Collective ended its business relationship with Leon Wieseltier, including a journal planned for publication under his editorial direction," the Emerson Collective told The New York Times Tuesday.

Wieseltier apologized in an email to the Times on Tuesday.

"For my offenses against some of my colleagues in the past I offer a shaken apology and ask for their forgiveness," he wrote. "The women with whom I worked are smart and good people. I am ashamed to know that I made any of them feel demeaned and disrespected. I assure them I will not waste this reckoning."