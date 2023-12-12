Biden announces $200M in aid for Ukraine as Zelenskyy meets GOP skepticism in Congress

President Joe Biden announced $200 million in pre-approved aid for Ukraine after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's marathon day of meetings in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday.

The latest tranche of assistance came as the Ukrainian president visited the White House and Capitol Hill to make the case for additional U.S. support as an aid package with billions in funds for the war-torn country stalls amid partisan disagreements over immigration policies.

“We’ll continue to supply Ukraine with critical weapons and equipment as long as we can, including $200 million I just approved today in critical needed equipment, additional air defense interceptors, artillery and ammunition,” Biden said during a news conference with Zelenskyy. “But without supplemental funding, we’re rapidly coming to an end of our ability to help Ukraine respond to the urgent operational demands that it has.”

Zelenskyy, in an exclusive interview with NBC News after the news conference, said that his meetings with lawmakers were helpful in that he got a chance to offer a detailed explanation of progress in his country's war against Russia.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

For more on this story go to NBCNews.com.