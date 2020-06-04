Joe Biden

Biden: George Floyd’s Death Must Prompt Action, Police Reform

"We have to turn our anguish into purpose," Biden said during an online town hall hosted by The Shade Room

Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden wears a face mask to protect against the spread of the new coronavirus as he and Jill Biden depart after placing a wreath at the Delaware Memorial Bridge Veterans Memorial Park, Monday, May 25, 2020, in New Castle, Del.
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Joe Biden continued his de facto listening tour on race issues in America on Thursday night, telling a virtual town hall that the tragic death of George Floyd in police custody must be a moment for action.

"I see you, I hear you, and I'm angry as well. But we have to turn our anguish into purpose," Biden said during an online town hall hosted by The Shade Room, an entertainment media company focused on the African American community.

"If we just let this wound scab over again, it's never going to heal," he added during the event, which was moderated by actor Don Cheadle.

U.S. & World

George Floyd 21 hours ago

George Floyd Mourned, Celebrated as Death Used as Call to Action

George Floyd 3 hours ago

Ex-Minneapolis Cop Told Other Officers ‘You Shouldn’t Do This’ During George Floyd’s Arrest, Lawyer Says

Read the full story at NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

Joe BidenGeorge FloydPOLICE
George Floyd Coronavirus Pandemic CT Reopening Live Blog Feeding Our Families Virtual Food Drive Kids Connection Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us