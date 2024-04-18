NYC man stabbed to death in fight over parking spot: Police source

A fight over a parking spot in the Bronx turned deadly, after a man was stabbed and killed following an argument, according to a law enforcement source.

Two people got into a disagreement while moving cars near Inwood Avenue and Featherbed Lane in the Morris Heights neighborhood around 8 a.m. Thursday, police said. It came after a neighbor went to another home as they were getting ready for work, telling them to move their car parked on Inwood Avenue.

The father told NBC New York his son walked downstairs to move the car. A verbal spat ensued, and during the fight, one person took out a knife. The attacker stabbed 19-year-old Dominic Aguilera, in the chest.

The teen was rushed to NYC Health+ Hospitals/Lincoln, where he died. Domingo Cruz Aguilera, Dominic's father, said his son's final words were "don't let me die."

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

"He killed my son, he killed my son," the grieving father said.

Officers said the attacker ran off immediately after the fight. Police later confirmed a suspect was taken into custody, but did not identify the individual.

An investigation is ongoing.