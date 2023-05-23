Bruce Willis' Wife Gets Emotional Sharing How Daughter, 9, Helps Care For Her Dad

Bruce Willis’ wife says their daughter is doing her part to help the actor live with dementia.

Emma Heming Willis posted an Instagram video on May 22 explaining how their daughter Evelyn, 9, wants to help the “Die Hard” star, whose family revealed in February that he had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, which refers to a group of neurodegenerative diseases that affect the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain.

“I have to tell you this story, and I’m going to try and do it without crying because when Evelyn told me this story, I was an absolute puddle,” Heming Willis began.

Heming Willis, who also shares daughter Mabel, 11, with Willis, then recounted how Evelyn informed her the other day that people with dementia can become extremely dehydrated, prompting Heming Willis to ask how she learned that.

“She says, ‘Well, I was at school the other day, and I had some free time and I was looking at fun facts about dementia,” she said.

“Now that’s not funny, but it’s kind of funny. And she really is her father’s child because these two love some just random facts.

“So I said to her, ‘OK, Evelyn, we will always make sure that Daddy has a bottle of water in hand. Thank you for letting me know.’ I said, ‘That is the most loving and compassionate thing that you can do is to be curious and educate yourself on your dad’s disease.’”

According to the Alzheimer’s Society, hydration is essential for people with dementia.

“Someone with dementia may become dehydrated if they’re unable to communicate or recognize that they’re thirsty, or if they forget to drink,” according to the group's website.

“This can lead to headaches, increased confusion, urinary tract infections and constipation. These can make the symptoms of dementia worse.”

The organization says patients should drink between one and a half to two liters of water daily. A drink should be present whenever the person is eating, and a clear or brightly colored glass is recommended, while keeping it in the patient’s line of sight. The glass should also be light enough to hold and not in a difficult shape.

Alzheimer’s Society also recommends offering dementia patients drink a variety of beverages, including tea, coffee, hot drinks, fruit juice or smoothies and soup.

Willis’ daughter's desire to help is in lockstep with her mother’s efforts to learn about the movie star's condition.

“It really is one of the most loving and compassionate things that we can do as caregivers, as friends, family, is to educate ourselves about our loved ones disease, so we can best show up for them and support them in the best way possible,” she said.