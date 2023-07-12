Burger King

Burger King Thailand debuts new ‘burger' with 20 slices of cheese and no meat

The chain launched a “Real Cheeseburger” that has 20 slices of American cheese and no meat

By Max Molski

Burger King Thailand

Burger King is switching up the definition of a cheeseburger with its latest creation.

The fast food chain introduced its “Real Cheeseburger,” a creation that features a bun, 20 slices of cheese and no patty.

“Not for fun, this is for real! Real cheeseburger from Burger King,” reads a translation of a Facebook post from Burger King Thailand. “Carrying up to 20 slices of American cheese!!!”

Burger King is launching the “burger” in Thailand for 109 Thai baht ($3.13), lower than the usual price of 380 baht ($10.93).

Mixed reactions have poured in for the “real cheeseburger,” ranging from disgust to intrigue and approval

While the promotional image shows melted slices, the actual sandwich appears to be ordinary slices of American cheese.

For now, the sandwich remains halfway around the world – something many are more than ok with.

