Cashier Fatally Shot at Georgia Supermarket After Argument With Customer Over Mask

An argument over a mask at a Georgia supermarket Monday ended with a suspect opening fire inside the store, killing a cashier and wounding a sheriff’s deputy, authorities said.

The suspect, Victor Lee Tucker, 30, was checking out at the Big Bear Supermarket in DeKalb County when the argument occurred. He left without completing his purchase but immediately returned with a handgun, allegedly shooting the cashier, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a statement.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Neither the cashier nor the deputy, who was working at the store and fired at the gunman before being shot twice himself, was immediately identified. A second unidentified employee was grazed by a bullet.

Two responding officers arrested the suspect while he attempted to crawl out of the supermarket’s front door, the agency said. He will likely face murder charges, DeKalb County Sheriff Melody Maddox told reporters Monday.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.