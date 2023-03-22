recall alert

CDC Reports Contaminated Eyedrops Linked to Rare Bacterial Infections, Three Deaths

EzriCare Artificial Tears were the most commonly reported eyedrops amongst 68 patients across 16 states. Those drops have since been recalled, along with Delsam Pharma's Artificial Tears and its Artificial Eye Ointment.

A rare bacteria linked to contaminated eyedrops and resistant to most antibiotics has caused three deaths, and forced four others to have their eyeballs removed, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Tuesday.

Pseudomonas aeruginosa bacteria, commonly found in water and soil and on the hands of otherwise healthy people, has been found in 68 patients across 16 states. The CDC confirmed that all patients have used a variety of eyedrops before noticing symptoms, forcing a recall of three brands -- EzriCare Artificial Tears, Delsam Pharma's Artificial Tears and Delsam's Artificial Eye Ointment.

Patients have elected to undergo corneal transplants, while at least eight have lost vision in one of their eyes, according to the CDC.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

