A company that the Labor Department says used more than 100 children to clean slaughterhouses hired the same child twice under different names, an internal company document shows.

A June 2021 disciplinary report reviewed by NBC News shows that Packers Sanitation Services Inc. disciplined an employee who hired the same “known minor” twice in six months under two different identities.

The employee who did the hiring was demoted and suspended for three days and required to undergo a “hiring policy review,” according to the document.

The employee did not respond to a request for comment. PSSI spokesperson Gina Swenson said the employee “has been on a leave for personal reasons and is not currently actively working for the company.”

Wisconsin-based PSSI, which is owned by the investment management company Blackstone, was cited by the U.S. Labor Department on Friday for “systemic” child labor violations that indicated “a corporate-wide failure” stretching across 13 locations in eight states.

