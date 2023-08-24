Date set for demolition of Block Island's historic Harborside Inn following fire

A date has been announced for the demolition of the historic Harborside Inn on Block Island following last weekend's devastating fire.

Town officials met with the demolition company and inn owners on Wednesday, according to WJAR, and announced afterward that demolition is expected to begin during the week of Sept. 11.

According to its website, the 36-room Harborside Inn, has been welcoming visitors to Block Island for over a century “with its Victorian seaport charm.” It’s listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

About 50 firefighters from around Rhode Island were flown and shipped in to help fight the flames at the Harborside Inn early Saturday morning, and at least four ladder trucks were also brought in. The roof of the inn caved in around 1:30 a.m.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

All of the guests were evacuated, and no serious injuries were reported.

The island welcomed back vacationers Sunday, a day after the massive fire prompted officials to declare a state of emergency and urge the public to stay away.

Block Island is located about 12 miles off the Rhode Island coast.