Death Toll in Idaho Mall Shooting Rises to 3 as Suspect Dies

The hospitalized suspect in Monday's Idaho mall shooting died Tuesday, bringing the death toll in the violence at Boise Towne Square to three, police said.

The Ada County coroner identified the dead as Joseph Acker, 26, of Caldwell, and Roberto Padilla Arguelles, 49, of Rupert. The suspected shooter was identified as Jacob Bergquist, 27, of Boise.

Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee said at a news conference Tuesday that Bergquist was known to both police and mall security, although he didn't appear to have an arrest record in the city.

At least four other people were wounded in the shooting, police said in a statement Tuesday.

